Want Rs 3,000 every month? Here's how to get Modi govt's new card

Like Lakshmi Bhandar, not just girls, boys can also get ₹3,000 per month by getting this central card!

Now, ₹3,000 will be credited to your bank account just by making this special card. The central government has brought a great scheme for the common people. Like Lakshmi Bhandar, not just girls, but boys will also get this money.

The central government has launched this special card a while ago. Through this card, the center will give ₹3,000 to the account.

About 29.60 crore people in the country have registered under this scheme. And know how everyone else can register under this scheme.

Everyone, regardless of boys or girls, will get this money through the E Shram Card. But there are certain procedures for applying.

Any unorganized worker between the ages of 16 and 59 can register for this card. What to do to apply for this card? Find out.

First, you have to go to the official website page of E Shram Card. After opening the home page, you have to click on the register page. Now, you have to enter the mobile number and captcha code given on the Aadhaar number there.

Then you have to click on the OTP button. After opening the page, the application process for this card will be completed by filling the form with personal information and submitting it.

