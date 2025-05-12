Vande Bharat Express set for ticket price reduction? What passengers need to know
Vande Bharat Express, launched in 2019, may see a ticket price reduction. This news comes as a relief to many who find the current fares too high despite the premium services and passenger comfort.
| Published : May 12 2025, 09:00 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : X@Sid_IRTS
High Ticket Prices
While the services are excellent, the high fares are a concern.
210
Image Credit : Social Media
High Fares Restrict Passengers
Many are unable to afford the current Vande Bharat Express fares.
310
Image Credit : social media
Railways Considering Lower Fares
The Railways is exploring options to reduce Vande Bharat ticket prices.
410
Image Credit : stockphoto
Potential Fare Reduction for Vande Bharat
The Railways may reduce fares to make the premium train accessible.
510
Image Credit : X@Indianinfoguide
136 Vande Bharat Services Currently
Vande Bharat Express is known for its comfortable travel experience.
610
Image Credit : Asianet News
Review of Potential Fare Reductions
The Railway Ministry is reviewing all possible areas for change.
710
Image Credit : X- All India Radio News
No Official Statement Yet
No official statement on fare reduction has been released yet.
810
Image Credit : Google
Possible Fare Reduction Methods
Pricing based on income levels is being considered.
910
Image Credit : stockphoto
Subsidies May Be Introduced
A tiered fare structure may be implemented.
1010
Image Credit : indian Railways
Time Will Tell
Sources suggest Vande Bharat Express fares may decrease.
Top Stories