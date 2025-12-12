Winter is now India's most popular travel season, with 55% of travellers taking a trip annually, an Airbnb survey found. The trend is led by Gen Z and Millennials, driven by flex work, cooler weather, and a search for unique experiences.

Winter has become India's most preferred season for travel, with more than half the country's travellers taking at least one winter trip every year, according to Airbnb's 2025 Winter Travel Trends Survey. The findings signal a major shift in domestic travel preferences driven by flexible work models, hybrid lifestyles and an increasing appetite for meaningful experiences.

According to the survey, 55 per cent of Indian travellers now undertake winter vacations annually, reinforcing the season's rising importance for both leisure and exploration. Cooler temperatures, scenic landscapes and better value during winter months have contributed to this seasonal shift.

Motivations for Winter Travel

The survey highlights that motivations extend well beyond holiday breaks. Nearly 30 per cent of travellers choose winter trips to celebrate seasonal holidays, while another 30 per cent do so primarily to unwind. Around 20 per cent seek seasonal or cultural experiences that are unique to the colder months.

Gen Z and Millennials Lead the Trend

Gen Z and Millennials are at the forefront of this emerging trend. Together, they constitute nearly half of all winter travellers, drawn by cooler climates, scenic backdrops and opportunities for spontaneous, immersive experiences.

Travel during winter remains deeply social for Indians. Almost 50 per cent travel with a partner or spouse, one-third with friends, and close to 30 per cent embark on multi-generational family trips.

Popular Winter Destinations

When it comes to destinations, Airbnb's internal search data indicates a clear preference for warm beaches, lush nature and culturally rich cities. Goa and Kerala remain top favourites, with destinations such as Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, South Goa and Kochi witnessing strong traction. Hill stations continue their winter charm, with Manali emerging as a major draw, followed by Mussoorie and Rishikesh. Heritage destinations like Udaipur and Jaipur also remain popular among travellers seeking culture and storytelling. Interestingly, interest in Varanasi and Vrindavan is rising, particularly among younger travellers looking for spiritual-leisure experiences.

The Changing Face of Indian Travel

"The way India travels is rapidly changing," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia. He noted that today's travellers are seeking "spontaneous, expressive and immersive" journeys that feel personal and connected to local communities.

Conducted between October 13 and 20, the survey captured responses from 2,155 participants nationwide and underscores the growing integration of travel into everyday life for Indians. (ANI)