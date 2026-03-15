Delhi's New LPG Policy: Hospitals, Schools Among Priority Sectors
LPG crisis in Delhi? With the Middle East conflict and the Strait of Hormuz at risk, the Delhi government has a new priority-based policy for cylinder distribution. Will it ensure timely LPG for hospitals, schools, and restaurants?
LPG Policy
New LPG Policy
Priority Sectors
The government has listed 8 priority sectors.
1: Hospitals, educational institutions, railways, and airports get 100% of their daily consumption.
2: Government and PSU canteens.
3: Restaurants and eateries.
4: Hotels and guest houses.
5: Dairies, bakeries, and sweet shops.
6: Catering and banquet halls.
7: Dry cleaning, packaging, and pharma units.
8: Sports facilities and stadiums.
Each sector will get cylinders based on their average consumption and a set percentage.
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LPG Policy
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