No more worries over wrong UPI transfers! NPCI introduces instant resolution
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a new rule to make UPI transactions safer and resolve issues faster.
New Rule for Refunds
Banks can now directly handle UPI payment disputes, including wrong transfers and failed payments, without NPCI approval, benefiting millions of daily UPI users.
UPI Issues
Previously, banks needed NPCI's permission for some UPI refunds, causing delays. Now, they can handle genuine disputes independently, improving customer trust.
NPCI New Rules
The new circular introduces RGNB, allowing banks to bypass previous restrictions on refunds if a customer's complaint is valid, effective July 15, 2025.
Wrong Transaction
RGNB removes the previous block on repeated refund requests, giving banks more autonomy to help customers quickly while cautioning against misuse.
UPI Transaction Failure
The new rule applies to unauthorized payments, failed UPI transactions, merchant disputes, and incorrect payments, providing faster relief for affected users.