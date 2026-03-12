Despite Gulf conflict, Amul's supplies remain consistent, says MD Jayen Mehta. The government has prioritized gas supply for Amul's plants and facilitated a new ship to Dubai, ensuring uninterrupted dairy exports to the region.

Amul Maintains Supply Chain Amid Gulf Conflict

Amul's supplies to the Gulf market remain consistent despite the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mehta confirmed that while the initial stages of the war caused supply disruptions and shipment delays, the central government has given priority to Amul for gas supply.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Despite the war conditions in the Gulf region, there is good news for India's dairy industry and farmers associated with Amul. The government has given Amul priority for gas supply, allocating 80% of their requirement. This ensures that all dairy plants will operate without interruption. In case of any gaps, alternative fuels like diesel, furnace oil, and briquettes will be used to keep the plants running and maintain regular milk supply to the market," Mehta said.

Regarding exports to Gulf countries, Mehta stated that although there were initial supply disruptions and shipment delays at the start of the war, the central government has facilitated the dispatch of a new ship from India to Dubai. "This ship carries several containers of Amul's dry products and refrigerated items, ensuring that Amul's supplies to the Gulf market remain consistent," Mehta noted

Government Ensures Maritime Security in Persian Gulf

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways informed the media about the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the steps being taken to safeguard Indian seafarers, vessels and maritime trade operations. As per the Ministry, at present, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region. Of these, 24 vessels are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, while 4 vessels are east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers onboard. Their safety and security are being actively monitored.

Enhanced Monitoring and Security Measures

A 24-hour control room has been operational in the Ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since 28 February 2026 to monitor developments and coordinate assistance. The Directorate General of Shipping issued advisories on 28 February 2026 directing Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers to adopt enhanced security measures and comply with reporting protocols, including submission of crew details.

Stable Port Operations and Stakeholder Coordination

Authorities, ship managers and recruitment agencies are coordinating closely with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and provide assistance to Indian seafarers wherever required. Port operations across India remain stable, and ports have been directed to extend necessary assistance to minimise hardships faced by exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade. Major ports are maintaining continuous monitoring of vessel movements, real-time assessment of developments in the region and regular reporting of vessel and cargo status.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region with a focus on the safety of Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged vessels. The Ministry is maintaining regular interaction with industry stakeholders to provide necessary support to maritime trade and seafarers.

The Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and protecting India's maritime interests. (ANI)