Top stocks to watch: High-growth picks with millionaire potential
Several companies are set to make headlines in the stock market this week due to quarterly results, major orders, corporate announcements, and regulatory updates. Keep an eye on stocks in banking, metals, FMCG, real estate, and infrastructure.
Top stocks to watch
These major companies are expected to dominate the stock market news starting Monday, July 7, due to their latest quarterly results, significant orders, corporate announcements, and regulatory updates. Sectors to watch include banking, metals, FMCG, real estate, and infrastructure. Will the cheap Rs 65 fuel stock Suzlon take off now? The equation changes with the merger.
Stocks in focus next week:
Tata Steel Limited received a demand notice from the Jajpur mines department regarding lower mineral dispatch from its Sukinda chromite block, related to the 2023-24 mining agreement.
IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank recorded a total turnover of Rs 5.08 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, an 8% YoY increase, driven by growth in both advances and deposits.
Senco Gold
Senco Gold saw a 24% rise in retail revenue and a 28% jump in overall revenue in Q1 FY26, fueled by festive demand and store expansion.
Hazoor
Hazoor Multi Projects secured a massive Rs 913 crore solar project from Apollo Green Energy, exceeding its current market cap.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received a new order worth Rs 143 crore from South Central Railway and reiterated its Rs 22,000 crore revenue target for FY26.
IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank saw a decline in both advances and deposits in the June quarter, making it one to watch for investors.
BASF Limited
BASF Limited is considering merging two unlisted units into its listed arm, though no formal announcement has been made.
Dabur India
Dabur India Limited expects mixed performance in Q1 FY26, with weather potentially impacting the beverage business.
Godrej Consumer Products Limited
Godrej Consumer Products Limited anticipates double-digit revenue growth in Q1 FY26, driven by both volume and price increases.
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited launched a new residential tower in Pune, targeting nuclear families with 1BHK flats.
Note:
Stock market investments are risky. Prices can fluctuate. Asianet News does not encourage stock market investments. Consult experts before investing.