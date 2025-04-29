Atal Pension Yojana: Invest today, enjoy guaranteed pension tomorrow
Secure your retirement with the Atal Pension Yojana. Receive a monthly pension ranging from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000 after the age of 60. Individuals aged 18-40 are eligible, excluding income taxpayers.
Atal Pension Yojana
Invest for at least 20 years
Monthly pension starts after 60, based on your investment. For Rs. 5000 pension, an 18-year-old needs to save Rs. 7 daily (Rs. 210 monthly).
All you need to know
Rs. 168 monthly gets Rs. 4000 pension, Rs. 126 gets Rs. 3000, Rs. 84 gets Rs. 2000, and Rs. 42 gets Rs. 1000. A 40-year-old needs Rs. 1454 monthly (Rs. 48 daily) for Rs. 5000 pension.
More details on auto debit
A 40-year-old needs Rs. 1164 monthly for Rs. 4000, Rs. 873 for Rs. 3000, Rs. 582 for Rs. 2000, and Rs. 291 for Rs. 1000 pension. Pay monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly via auto-debit.
Who receives the amount?
Upon the pensioner's death, the spouse receives the pension. If both pass away, the nominee receives the entire amount.
