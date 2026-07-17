On July 17, gold and silver prices increased across major Indian cities, mirroring firm global trends and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets. The rise is influenced by global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and the US Federal Reserve policy outlook.

Gold prices witnessed a modest rise across major Indian cities on Friday, July 17, tracking firm global bullion trends and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets. Silver prices also moved higher, reflecting positive sentiment in the precious metals market.

According to the latest bullion market update, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices increased across several cities, while silver continued to trade at elevated levels. The movement comes as investors closely monitor global economic developments, geopolitical tensions, inflation expectations and the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook, all of which continue to influence precious metal prices.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 17, 2026)

City 22K Gold (Rs /10g) 24K Gold (Rs /10g) Silver (Rs /kg)

Delhi 93,900 102,420 1,17,900

Mumbai 93,750 102,270 1,17,900

Chennai 93,750 102,270 1,27,900

Kolkata 93,750 102,270 1,17,900

Bengaluru 93,750 102,270 1,17,900

Hyderabad 93,750 102,270 1,27,900

In the international market, spot gold and COMEX gold futures remained supported by uncertainty surrounding global trade, currency fluctuations and expectations of future interest-rate decisions. A relatively weaker US dollar and renewed demand for safe-haven investments also contributed to the rise in bullion prices.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 16): Check Latest 22K, 24K Gold Rates and City-Wise Prices Across India

In India, domestic gold prices are influenced by a combination of international bullion rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, GST and local demand. Prices may vary slightly from one city to another because of transportation costs, local taxes and jewellers' making charges.

With the festive and wedding season expected to gather momentum in the coming months, jewellers anticipate continued consumer interest despite elevated prices. Market experts advise buyers to compare prices across reputed jewellers and check for BIS hallmark certification before making a purchase.

Silver also remained firm, supported by steady industrial demand and improving global sentiment toward precious metals. Analysts believe bullion prices could remain volatile in the near term as investors await fresh economic data from major economies and further clarity on central bank policies.

For retail buyers and investors, keeping track of daily price movements remains important, as even small fluctuations in global markets can influence domestic bullion rates. Those planning to invest in physical gold or silver should also factor in making charges and applicable taxes, which can significantly affect the final purchase price.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 15): Check Latest 22K, 24K Gold Rates and City-Wise Prices Across India