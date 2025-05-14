Cochin Shipyard to HBL power: Top 5 market gainers today
The stock market witnessed a surge on May 14th, with the Sensex rising by 364 points and Nifty by 145 points. Garden Reach Shipbuilders led the rally with a gain of over 16%. Here are the top 10 performing stocks of the day
| Published : May 14 2025, 01:31 PM
1 Min read
1- Garden Reach Shipbuilders Stock Price
Surge: 16.16% Current Price: ₹2222.50
2- Cochin Shipyard Stock Price
Surge: 12.30% Current Price: ₹1771.80
3- Authum Investment Stock Price
Surge: 10.11% Current Price: ₹2131.00
4- HBL Power Stock Price
Surge: 9.36% Current Price: ₹552.70
5- Railtel Corp Stock Price
Surge: 7.64% Current Price: ₹351.00
