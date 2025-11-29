The Indian government's fiscal data up to October 2025 indicates steady revenue collection at Rs 18,00,475 crore, 51.5% of the annual budget estimate. Fund transfers to states have notably increased, supporting state-level development.

The Government of India's fiscal data for the current financial year up to October 2025 shows steady revenue collection and higher fund transfers to states, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Revenue and Receipts

The consolidated monthly accounts reveal that the Centre has received Rs 18,00,475 crore, amounting to 51.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025-26. Of this total, Rs 12,74,301 crore came from tax revenue (net to the Centre), Rs 4,89,079 crore from non-tax revenue, and Rs 37,095 crore from non-debt capital receipts.

The Ministry of Finance said that Rs 8,34,957 crore has been transferred to state governments as their share of taxes. This figure is Rs 1,11,981 crore higher than the amount released in the same period last year, signaling a stronger pace of devolution to support state-level finances and development spending.

Expenditure Highlights

The total expenditure by the Central Government up to October 2025 stood at Rs 26,25,619 crore, representing 51.8 per cent of the BE for 2025-26. Out of this, Rs 20,07,876 crore was spent on revenue expenditure and Rs 6,17,743 crore on capital expenditure. The data indicate that the government continues to maintain its focus on infrastructure creation and public capital formation while managing recurrent expenses.

Breakdown of Revenue Expenditure

Within the total revenue expenditure, interest payments accounted for Rs 6,73,715 crore, while Rs 2,46,575 crore was spent on major subsidies. The expenditure pattern highlights the balance between the government's fiscal commitments, such as interest and subsidies, and its focus on investment through capital outlay.

According to the release, these figures reflect the ongoing execution of fiscal policy in line with the annual Budget targets. (ANI)