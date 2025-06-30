Toll tax cut in India: New rates, highways list and how it benefits you
Good news for highway travelers! Tolls on some highways are about to be cut nearly in half. This reduction applies specifically to roads with flyovers, tunnels, and underpasses.
Toll Tax Reduction
Big relief for highway drivers! The government's cutting toll taxes almost in half on some roads. This mainly affects highways with lots of flyovers, tunnels, and underpasses – over 50% of them. Before, tolls on these roads were almost 10 times higher than regular roads. Now, they'll be just 5 times higher, saving commuters a lot of cash.
Toll Tax Reduction Approved
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has officially approved the toll tax reduction. A formal announcement about this change is expected soon. This decision directly benefits highways in urban areas, where a large portion consists of expensive structures like elevated roads, tunnels, and underpasses. Driving on these complex and costly highways will now become much more affordable.
Dwarka Expressway Toll Reduced
A prime example of this change is Delhi's Dwarka Expressway. This 28.5 km expressway has about 21 km of elevated or structured sections. Under the current toll structure, drivers pay Rs 317 for a one-way trip: Rs 306 for the structured part and Rs 11 for the regular part. After the new rule takes effect, the toll will drop to Rs 153, giving commuters a direct saving of over 50%. This model will now apply to other similar highways and urban expressways across India.
Who Benefits from Toll Reduction?
The biggest beneficiaries of this toll reduction will be daily commuters who use urban bypasses, ring roads, and high-cost expressways. Those who regularly travel within cities or nearby areas for work or business will experience significant savings. However, there won't be much difference for those using annual toll passes for private vehicles, as their fees are already capped. This measure primarily aims to reduce the financial burden on users paying for regular travel.
Future Highway Projects
With this policy in place, future highway projects in urban areas incorporating a high percentage of structures will become more commuter-friendly. Reduced tolls will ensure that the higher construction costs of underpasses, flyovers, and tunnels don't overly burden travelers. Additionally, smoother traffic flow and affordable tolls will encourage better infrastructure utilization, ultimately benefiting both the government and the public.