Google review task scam: Hyderabad man loses Rs 14 lakh to fraudsters
Cyber scams are on the rise. Despite awareness campaigns, scams continue to trap people using their greed. A recent incident highlights this issue.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Review for Money
A 43-year-old Hyderabad man was contacted via WhatsApp by scammers using the name Avanti Sneha. They promised money for Google reviews, offering Rs. 40 per review.
Initially, they gave small tasks and paid Rs. 40 per review. Trusting them, the man continued.
Crypto Investments
They lured him to a fake website, suggesting crypto investments, showing fake profits. The greedy man started investing.
Pressure to "Buy More"
Clicking "Buy More" led to demands for more investments, threatening account freeze. He increased investments, losing Rs. 14.08 lakhs through fake payments and links, including fake income tax and GST charges.
No Response
Realizing the scam, he filed a cybercrime complaint. Police are investigating the WhatsApp contact.
Avoid such scams
Be wary of "Rs.40 tasks" or "double profits." Avoid unknown links and Google review tasks. Be cautious of unprofessional websites and links without domain names or https. Never invest without proper information.