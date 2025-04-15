Gold price FALLS on Pohela Boishakh: Check 24k gold rates in your city
Gold Rate Today : Gold prices have slightly decreased again, but rates are still quite high. With the wedding season approaching, the gold rate is a growing concern. If you're planning to shop, check today's rates first
| Published : Apr 15 2025, 10:23 AM
1 Min read
Delhi Gold rate
Find the current gold rates in Delhi. 24k gold rate today in Delhi is 92,980
Mumbai Gold rate
Check today's gold prices in Mumbai. 24-carat gold rate is 92,770 for 10 grams
Kolkata Gold rate
Find the current gold rates in Kolkata. 10 grams of 24k gold rate is 93,820
Chennai Gold rate
Check today's gold prices in Chennai. Gold rate for 24k, 10 grams is 91,930
Ahmedabad
Find the current gold rates in Ahmedabad. 24k gold rate for 10 grams is 93,020
Jaipur
24k - 10 grams - 93,020
Bhopal
Find the current gold rates in Bhopal. 24-carat gold prices. Get the latest gold market updates from Bhopal - 92,770
