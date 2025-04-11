Gold price RISES before Hanuman Jayanti: Check 24k rates in your city

Business
After falling for few days, Gold rate has increased. Check the price of 24k gold rates in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other places
10 gms - 91,720 (24k)
10 gms - 90,670 (24k)
10 gms (24k) - 89,880
10 gms (24k) - 90,930
10 gms (24k) - 91.090
