Gold price RISES before Hanuman Jayanti: Check 24k rates in your city

After falling for few days, Gold rate has increased. Check the price of 24k gold rates in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other places

Kolkata

10 gms - 91,720 (24k)

Mumbai

10 gms - 90,670 (24k)

Chennai

10 gms (24k) - 89,880

Delhi

10 gms (24k) - 90,930

Bangalore

10 gms (24k) - 91.090

Lucknow

10 gms (24k) - 90,930

Jaipur

10 gms (24k) - 90,930

