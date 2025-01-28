THESE items are likely to get cheaper after Union Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, 2025. There are high expectations from the public regarding this budget. Many daily-use items are expected to become cheaper. Here is a list of potential price reductions.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, 2025. As every year, there are high expectations. Budget announcements directly impact every citizen, from daily necessities to income tax.

article_image2

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Prices of everything from daily necessities to automobiles and gadgets depend on the budget, primarily due to tax changes. This year, many are focused on electronics. Will they become cheaper?

article_image3

Digital India

PM Modi has praised Digital India and encouraged digital product use. Analysts predict potential price drops for digital products in this budget.

article_image4

Digital Products

Lower prices for phones, laptops, and TVs could boost sales and expand Digital India. Everyone is eager to see if the budget brings such reductions.

article_image5

Electronic Manufacturing

If import duties on electronic manufacturing components are reduced, electronics prices may decrease. Some electronic items and electric vehicles might see price cuts.

article_image6

Electronic Gadgets

Mobiles, smart TVs, and laptops could become more affordable. Electronics encompass various components, so discounts could make many products cheaper.

article_image7

Mobile Phone Costs

Mobile phone costs might decrease. Rising recharge plan prices are a concern. Telecom companies cite rising technology and infrastructure costs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UPI drives digital payment growth in India, reaching 83 percent share in 2024: RBI Report anr

UPI drives digital payment growth in India, reaching 83 per cent share in 2024: RBI report

Why are BMRCL staff opposing Bengaluru Metro's fare hike? Centre steps in to halt proposal vkp

Why are BMRCL staff opposing Bengaluru Metro's fare hike? Centre steps in to halt proposal

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market AJR

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market

Bengaluru couple loses Rs 1.75 lakh deposit despite spending Rs 1 lakh on maintenance, says startup founder vkp

Bengaluru couple loses Rs 1.75 lakh deposit despite spending Rs 1 lakh on maintenance, says startup founder

What is a PAN Card? When was it introduced, who needs it, how to apply; everything you need to know AJR

What is a PAN Card? When was it introduced, who needs it, how to apply; everything you need to know

Recent Stories

Kerala seeks Rs 24000 cr special package from Centre to address financial crisis ahead of Budget session anr

Kerala seeks Rs 24,000 cr special package from Centre to address financial crisis ahead of Budget session

Deva: Censor Board asks for kiss scene trim and other changes ahead of film release; Read on NTI

Deva: Censor Board asks for kiss scene trim and other changes ahead of film release; Read on

'One Nation, One Time': How India's own satellite will set a unified time zone vkp

'One Nation, One Time': How India's own satellite will set a unified time zone

Did Sonam Kapoor REVEAL Katrina Kaif's dark secret without naming her? Here's what she said ATG

Did Sonam Kapoor REVEAL Katrina Kaif’s dark secret without naming her? Here's what she said

Want healthy, glowing skin? Try THESE morning drinks every day NTI

Want healthy, glowing skin? Try THESE morning drinks every day

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon