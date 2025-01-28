THESE items are likely to get cheaper after Union Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, 2025. There are high expectations from the public regarding this budget. Many daily-use items are expected to become cheaper. Here is a list of potential price reductions.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, 2025. As every year, there are high expectations. Budget announcements directly impact every citizen, from daily necessities to income tax.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Prices of everything from daily necessities to automobiles and gadgets depend on the budget, primarily due to tax changes. This year, many are focused on electronics. Will they become cheaper?

Digital India

PM Modi has praised Digital India and encouraged digital product use. Analysts predict potential price drops for digital products in this budget.

Digital Products

Lower prices for phones, laptops, and TVs could boost sales and expand Digital India. Everyone is eager to see if the budget brings such reductions.

Electronic Manufacturing

If import duties on electronic manufacturing components are reduced, electronics prices may decrease. Some electronic items and electric vehicles might see price cuts.

Electronic Gadgets

Mobiles, smart TVs, and laptops could become more affordable. Electronics encompass various components, so discounts could make many products cheaper.

Mobile Phone Costs

Mobile phone costs might decrease. Rising recharge plan prices are a concern. Telecom companies cite rising technology and infrastructure costs.

