TCS employees to receive 8% salary hike: Bonus before Holi 2025?

Employees are about to receive fantastic news. Their salaries are likely to increase significantly before Holi. A substantial amount of money is expected to be deposited into their accounts. How much money are they receiving? Who will receive this money? Find out the details.

The fortunes of salaried employees are practically about to change again before Holi. If everything goes well, extra money is going to be credited to everyone's bank accounts.

In fact, good news awaits the employees of the country's largest IT service company, TCS. It is reported that Tata Consultancy Services is preparing to increase salaries by 4 to 8 percent before Holi. The company is planning an annual salary increase in March.

TCS employees are expected to receive increased salaries from the April 2025 salary. According to media reports, in FY22, TCS increased the average salary of its employees by 10.5%, which then decreased to 7-9% in 2024 (FY24).

Now in 2025, the salary increase is expected to decrease further to 4-8%. In the third quarter of FY24-25 (October-December 2024), TCS made a net profit of ₹12,380 crore, which shows an annual (year-on-year) increase of 5.5%.

Not only salary, but the company is also reported to be hiring thousands of employees. Currently, TCS has 6,07,354 employees and plans to hire 40,000 new freshers by March 2025.

TCS has announced that it has promoted more than 25,000 employees and is now preparing to hire more than 40,000 new employees. The goal of this recruitment is for 2025.

This time the average salary increase can be between 6% and 8%. This salary increase will be considered effective from April 2025.

