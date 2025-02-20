TCS employees to receive 8% salary hike: Bonus before Holi 2025?

Employees are about to receive fantastic news. Their salaries are likely to increase significantly before Holi. A substantial amount of money is expected to be deposited into their accounts. How much money are they receiving? Who will receive this money? Find out the details.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

The fortunes of salaried employees are practically about to change again before Holi. If everything goes well, extra money is going to be credited to everyone's bank accounts.

budget 2025
article_image2

In fact, good news awaits the employees of the country's largest IT service company, TCS. It is reported that Tata Consultancy Services is preparing to increase salaries by 4 to 8 percent before Holi. The company is planning an annual salary increase in March.

article_image3

TCS employees are expected to receive increased salaries from the April 2025 salary. According to media reports, in FY22, TCS increased the average salary of its employees by 10.5%, which then decreased to 7-9% in 2024 (FY24).

article_image4

Now in 2025, the salary increase is expected to decrease further to 4-8%. In the third quarter of FY24-25 (October-December 2024), TCS made a net profit of ₹12,380 crore, which shows an annual (year-on-year) increase of 5.5%.

article_image5

Not only salary, but the company is also reported to be hiring thousands of employees. Currently, TCS has 6,07,354 employees and plans to hire 40,000 new freshers by March 2025.

article_image6

TCS has announced that it has promoted more than 25,000 employees and is now preparing to hire more than 40,000 new employees. The goal of this recruitment is for 2025.

article_image7

This time the average salary increase can be between 6% and 8%. This salary increase will be considered effective from April 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report vkp

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report

Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1.01 lakh crore budget, eyes infra and development boost AJR

Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1.01 lakh crore budget, eyes infra and development boost

Indian market valuation near long-term average; FPI outflows likely to ease: Report AJR

Indian market valuation near long-term average; FPI outflows likely to ease: Report

Uttar Pradesh tables Rs 8.08 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26: AI, infra, and welfare prioritised AJR

Uttar Pradesh tables Rs 8.08 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26: AI, infra, and welfare prioritised

Bengaluru remains tech hub of choice: Priyank Kharge on Google's 'Ananta' office AJR

Bengaluru remains tech hub of choice: Priyank Kharge on Google's 'Ananta' office

Recent Stories

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth RBA

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit dmn

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment Yogi Government focus on womens welfare

From Lakhpati Didi scheme to rural empowerment: Yogi Government’s focus on women’s welfare

Recent Videos

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon