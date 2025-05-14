Tata Motors share target: Is it the right time to buy?
Tata Stock to Buy: Brokerage firms are bullish on Tata's multibagger stock. They recommend holding this stock in your portfolio. After strong results in the fourth quarter of FY24, the stock could create a buzz.
| Published : May 14 2025, 10:39 AM
2 Min read
Tata Motors Share Price
Tata Motors presented the results of the fourth quarter of FY24. Consolidated EBITDA declined by 2%, but 4% higher than Jefferies' estimate. Better margins in the domestic commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle segment. On Wednesday, May 14, the stock is trading at Rs 695.80, down 1.68% by 9.30 am.
JLR Performance
Jaguar Land Rover has performed as per its guidance. The company's EBIT margin has reached 10.7%, which has increased by 160 basis points on a quarterly basis. Alert about FY26. Tariffs in the US and competition in China may increase.
Tata Motors Performance & Growth
Generated automotive free cash flow (FCF) of ₹49,000 crore in the last two years. Now the company has become net cash positive. The launch lineup of new models will also be strong in FY26. Uncertainties in JLR and foreign markets can bring volatility in the stock. Investors need to pay attention to Global Macro Events and Quarterly Updates.
Tata Motors Share Price Target
Brokerage firm Jefferies maintained an 'underperform' rating on Tata Motors shares. Its target price has been increased from 625 to 630 rupees. CLSA has given 'accumulate' advice and has increased the target price from 765 to 805 rupees. Goldman Sachs has increased the target price of this stock from Rs 610 to Rs 690. At the same time, Morgans has given a target price of Rs 826 with an 'outperform' rating.
Tata Motors Share: What should investors do
Market analysts have considered Tata Motors shares attractive for long-term investors. Given its strong domestic foundation and deleveraging track record, it has been described as right for investment. Short-term investors should keep an eye on the upcoming quarterly updates and global events. Disclaimer: Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
