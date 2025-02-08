Tamil Nadu govt offers small business loans up to Rs 15 Lakh – Check eligibility!

Tamil Nadu Govt Small Business Loan: Up to Rs. 15 lakh for Backward and Most Backward Classes. Learn about eligibility, required documents, and application process.

Small Business Loan

Backward and Most Backward Classes can avail loans up to Rs. 15 lakh to start businesses. Individuals belonging to BC, MBC, and Denotified Communities can get loans at low interest rates. The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation provides this financial aid. Loan Share: National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation - 85%

Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Development Corporation - 10%

Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Development Corporation - 10%

Beneficiary's Share - 5%

Small Business Loan Details

Up to Rs. 1.25 lakh - 7%

Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh - 8%

Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh - 8%

Repayment Period: 3 to 5 years Eligibility: The applicant must belong to MBC/DNC as per the State/Central list.

Annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3 lakh.

Age should be between 18 and 60 years.

Only one member per family is eligible.

How to Apply

Application forms can be obtained from: Head Office of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation in Chennai

District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer and Zonal Manager, Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Offices.

Required Documents

Caste, Income, and Nativity Certificate

Quotation from a leading company

Project Report

Ration Card

Driving License

Documents for financial assistance

Aadhaar Card Applicants must submit completed applications along with these documents to the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, or Cooperative Societies.

