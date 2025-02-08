Tamil Nadu govt offers small business loans up to Rs 15 Lakh – Check eligibility!

Tamil Nadu Govt Small Business Loan: Up to Rs. 15 lakh for Backward and Most Backward Classes. Learn about eligibility, required documents, and application process.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Small Business Loan

Backward and Most Backward Classes can avail loans up to Rs. 15 lakh to start businesses. Individuals belonging to BC, MBC, and Denotified Communities can get loans at low interest rates. The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation provides this financial aid.

Loan Share:

National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation - 85%
Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Development Corporation - 10%
Beneficiary's Share - 5%

Also Read | Govt to introduce annual, lifetime toll pass for seamless highway travel | Check prices and details

budget 2025
article_image2

Small Business Loan Details

Up to Rs. 1.25 lakh - 7%
Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh - 8%
Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh - 8%
Repayment Period: 3 to 5 years

Eligibility:

The applicant must belong to MBC/DNC as per the State/Central list.
Annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3 lakh.
Age should be between 18 and 60 years.
Only one member per family is eligible.

article_image3

How to Apply

Application forms can be obtained from:

Head Office of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation in Chennai
District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer and Zonal Manager, Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation
Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Offices.

Also Read | Another 7% DA hike for central govt employees? Who will get the extra money?

article_image4

Required Documents

Caste, Income, and Nativity Certificate
Quotation from a leading company
Project Report
Ration Card
Driving License
Documents for financial assistance
Aadhaar Card

Applicants must submit completed applications along with these documents to the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, or Cooperative Societies.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways ddr

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways

Gautam Adani's son Jeet's wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on NTI

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet’s wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here ddr

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval vkp

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores! vkp

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores!

Recent Stories

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'BJP will form govt in Delhi after 27 years,' says brother of Parvesh Singh shk

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'BJP will form govt in Delhi after 27 years,' says brother of Parvesh Singh

Chanakya Niti: 4 things more valuable than Money ATG

Chanakya Niti: 4 things more valuable than Money

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH) snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH)

Air India to Zara: 6 iconic brands owned by Tata Group gcw

Air India to Zara: 6 iconic brands owned by Tata Group

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation MEG

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon