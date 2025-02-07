Another 7% DA hike for central govt employees? Who will get the extra money?

Unexpected good news! The government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) again, bringing joy to government employees. Find out who will receive the extra money and how much.

A section of central government employees recently received the good news of a DA increase. Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission received a 3% DA increase.

More good news! The central government has decided to increase DA again. A 7% DA increase for these central government employees!

Following the central government's lead, several state governments have announced DA increases. West Bengal state government employees haven't received any good news yet.