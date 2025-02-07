Another 7% DA hike for central govt employees? Who will get the extra money?

Unexpected good news! The government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) again, bringing joy to government employees. Find out who will receive the extra money and how much.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

A section of central government employees recently received the good news of a DA increase. Central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission received a 3% DA increase.

budget 2025
article_image2

More good news! The central government has decided to increase DA again. A 7% DA increase for these central government employees!

Following the central government's lead, several state governments have announced DA increases. West Bengal state government employees haven't received any good news yet.

article_image3

Central government employees under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions have also received a DA increase. Employees under the 5th Pay Commission received a 12% DA increase, bringing their total DA to 455%.

article_image4

Employees under the 6th Pay Commission received a 7% DA increase, bringing their total to 246%. Central government employees typically receive two DA increases per year. This year, they've already received two.

article_image5

There's speculation about another potential DA increase for central government employees. The percentage increase is currently unknown.

