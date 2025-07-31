Tamil Nadu Govt Bus Luggage Rules: Carrying This Item May Cost You a Fine
Key info on luggage charges and prohibited items on Tamil Nadu govt buses. Following these rules is crucial for passenger convenience and safety.
A Happy Bus Journey!
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has specific rules for luggage on buses. These ensure passenger comfort, safety, and a smooth ride.
Here are the Charges
Trolley suitcases over 65 cm and large bags are charged a full passenger fare. Luggage over 20 kg also incurs a full fare. This applies to commercial luggage under 20 kg too.
Don't Carry These!
Banned items, contraband, and flammables are not allowed. Large items that obstruct space or inconvenience other passengers, and wet items are also prohibited. Unaccompanied luggage is not permitted.
Permission Needed!
Prior permission is required for carrying newspapers and mail. Following these rules ensures a safe and orderly journey.
