Image Credit : Getty

A recent report has surprised nearly 5 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners who were anticipating a substantial salary increase under the 8th Pay Commission. Many believed the minimum basic pay would jump from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,000.

However, new estimates suggest a much smaller increase, with the new minimum basic pay likely around Rs 30,000 per month. The average salary increase is projected to be about 13%, far less than the threefold increase previously anticipated.