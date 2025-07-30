Image Credit : Gemini\Meta AI

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is the most popular payment method in India today. Millions of people, businesses, and small shops use UPI for transactions. Now, a big change is coming to this payment system.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is ready to introduce a new method for UPI transactions using biometric identification. Soon, it will be possible to transfer money without a PIN (Passcode). NPCI has started testing this with several startups.