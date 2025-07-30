Soon Pay with Fingerprint! UPI to Get Biometric Option, PIN May Not Be Needed
NPCI introduces a new way to use biometric authentication for UPI transactions. Fingerprint scanning will soon allow payments without a PIN.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Easy gets easier and safer!
UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is the most popular payment method in India today. Millions of people, businesses, and small shops use UPI for transactions. Now, a big change is coming to this payment system.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is ready to introduce a new method for UPI transactions using biometric identification. Soon, it will be possible to transfer money without a PIN (Passcode). NPCI has started testing this with several startups.
What is biometric authentication?
Biometric identification is a technology that uses unique physical characteristics like fingerprints, face, or iris. Currently, UPI requires a PIN. But with this new change, users won't need a PIN. Instead, a fingerprint scan will complete the transaction.
Benefits of this change
- No need to remember a PIN.
- Faster transactions.
- Increased security. PINs can't be stolen.
- Easier UPI use for senior citizens and less tech-savvy individuals.
Security Concerns
Biometric data is sensitive and needs secure storage. Proper regulations are needed to prevent misuse by any organization. Reports indicate NPCI is developing robust security designs for this.
Initial rollout
Initially, both PIN and biometric methods will be available. Users can choose their preferred method. This will be a smooth transition.
When is it coming?
It's currently in the testing phase. Expected public launch in a few months. NPCI's technical work is in full swing. This new change will revolutionize Indian payments. Biometric payments without a PIN are a prime example of modern tech. People can soon enjoy this feature!