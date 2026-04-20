Swiggy Unveils New Sustainable HQ In Bengaluru’s Whitefield, Inside Photos Go Viral
Swiggy has opened its new sustainable headquarters in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. Built on “The Everyday Enabler” concept, the eco-friendly campus reuses 85% materials and focuses on major energy savings.
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What are the features of the new eco-friendly campus?
Delivery platform Swiggy has shifted its main corporate office to Whitefield, Bengaluru's big IT hub. The company designed this state-of-the-art campus keeping in mind employee well-being and its own massive growth plans for the future.
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'The Everyday Enabler' concept
Swiggy designed its new office based on 'The Everyday Enabler' concept, since it's a part of our daily lives. The interiors have unique zones like ‘The Street Logistics Hub’, ‘The Culinary Neighbourhood’, and ‘Dark Store Kitchen’. The company created these spaces to honour its delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers.
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All departments on four floors
This huge campus is spread across four floors, bringing all of Swiggy's teams—like Food Delivery, Quick Commerce, Dining Out, and Logistics—together. It has everything for employees: meeting rooms, an amphitheatre-style learning centre, a big cafeteria, and zones for fun and wellness. Girish Menon, Swiggy's CHRO, said, "This new HQ is a reflection of our identity and we are headed... to bring our teams closer, enable quick decisions, and foster a culture of creativity and accountability."
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85% reuse of old items!
Swiggy decided not to follow the usual corporate trend of throwing away old stuff. Instead, it reused 85% of the furniture and other items from its previous office on Outer Ring Road. This new campus is built with fully recyclable materials and has top global green ratings like LEED, WELL, and IGBC.
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Paper-free digital workflow
The office uses smart technology to save 25% on electricity. They have also placed air-purifying plants everywhere and have gone completely paper-free with a digital workflow. By sorting waste right here, they stop about 17 kg of trash from going to a landfill every day.
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Water dashboards in washrooms!
Swiggy is also serious about saving water. It has installed low-flow fixtures to reduce water use. In a cool move, the washrooms have real-time monitoring dashboards to make employees aware of how much water they are using. By moving to Whitefield, Swiggy is now closer to Bengaluru's main tech hubs, which will help it attract the best talent.
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