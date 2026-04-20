3 6 Image Credit : iSTOCK

All departments on four floors

This huge campus is spread across four floors, bringing all of Swiggy's teams—like Food Delivery, Quick Commerce, Dining Out, and Logistics—together. It has everything for employees: meeting rooms, an amphitheatre-style learning centre, a big cafeteria, and zones for fun and wellness. Girish Menon, Swiggy's CHRO, said, "This new HQ is a reflection of our identity and we are headed... to bring our teams closer, enable quick decisions, and foster a culture of creativity and accountability."