Swiggy to Muthoot Finance: 8 Key Stocks to Watch Today, April 13
After last week’s massive rally, all eyes are on the market this Monday. Experts say it’s a make-or-break day for the Sensex, will it surge or slip? Don’t miss these 8 key stocks.
Adani Green Share: Growing at lightning speed
Adani Green has pulled off something amazing. The company boosted its power generation capacity by a solid 35% compared to last year. In just one year, they've added a massive 5.1 gigawatts of new capacity. Investors are now watching this stock like a hawk after this news.
Muthoot Finance Share: Cash coming straight to your pocket
Muthoot Finance investors have hit a jackpot! The company just announced an interim dividend of ₹30 for every share. This means if you own their stock, you're about to get some extra cash directly from the company.
Mahindra & Mahindra Share: Bumper demand for vehicles
Mahindra's vehicles are still all the rage. The company saw a huge jump in both vehicle sales and production for March. While there are some mixed signals on the export front, this stock is definitely going to be in the limelight today.
L&T Share: A big bet in real estate
L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is making a big move. The company is all set to acquire a 100% stake in a firm called 'International Green Scapes'. This new deal is expected to give a major boost to their real estate business.
Swiggy Share: Major shake-up at the top level
There's a big change happening at food delivery giant Swiggy. Co-founder Nandan Reddy has stepped down from the board and is planning to start something new. This management change could definitely affect the company's market sentiment today.
Lupin Share: Green signal from the US
Pharma major Lupin just got a go-ahead from the USFDA. The American health authority has approved its new drug for sale. The company will now launch its diabetes medicine, Dapagliflozin, in the US, which is expected to boost its earnings.
Torrent Pharma Share: Factory inspection done
US officials from the USFDA have completed their inspection of Torrent Pharma's cancer drug manufacturing factory in Gujarat. All eyes are now on the inspection report, and investors will be watching closely today.
AstraZeneca Share: Gearing up to bring a new drug to India
This pharma company has received permission from the Indian government to import a special tablet, Acalabrutinib. This drug is used for cancer treatment. We can expect some action in the company's stock today following this approval.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your market expert or financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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