Adani Green Share: Growing at lightning speed

Adani Green has pulled off something amazing. The company boosted its power generation capacity by a solid 35% compared to last year. In just one year, they've added a massive 5.1 gigawatts of new capacity. Investors are now watching this stock like a hawk after this news.

Muthoot Finance Share: Cash coming straight to your pocket

Muthoot Finance investors have hit a jackpot! The company just announced an interim dividend of ₹30 for every share. This means if you own their stock, you're about to get some extra cash directly from the company.