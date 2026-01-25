LIC Pension Scheme: Get Rs 10,880 Monthly with One-Time Rs 20 Lakh Investment
The LIC Smart Pension Plan is an immediate annuity plan where you can get a guaranteed pension for life with a single, one-time investment.
Get Rs. 10,880 income monthly
LIC, India's largest insurer, offers plans for all ages. Some ensure a steady income post-retirement. The popular LIC Smart Pension Plan is an immediate annuity plan.
LIC Smart Pension Plan
Great for those wanting safe investments away from market volatility. As a non-linked, non-participating plan, it has no market risk, often called a 'zero-risk pension plan'.
Immediate Annuity Plan
The minimum purchase price is Rs. 1 lakh with no maximum limit. It can be opened individually or jointly, with monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual payout options.
Guaranteed Pension Plan
Options are available for a 3% or 6% increasing pension. Some choices also return the investment to the family after the policyholder's death. Ideal for retirees and seniors.
Rs. 20 Lakh Investment Pension
To get Rs. 10,880 monthly, a one-time investment of Rs. 20 lakh can yield an annual income of Rs. 1,36,000. However, the actual return depends on age and options chosen.
