Stock market tips: 5 high-potential stocks for quick profit in just 15 days
The stock market may see some action on Friday, May 30. The positive signs seen on Thursday may have an impact. Meanwhile, brokerage firm Axis Securities has picked 5 stocks that can give strong returns in 15 days.
| Published : May 30 2025, 09:55 AM
1 Min read
1. Deepak Fertilizer Share Price Target
Current Price- ₹1,519
Target Price- ₹1,625
Stoploss- ₹1,413
2. IRFC Share Price Target
Current Price- ₹140
Target Price- ₹157
Stoploss- ₹137
3. Hindustan Zinc Share Price Target
Current Price- ₹466
Target- ₹501
Stoploss- ₹445
4. Premier Energies Share Price Target
Current Price- ₹1,063.60
Target Price- ₹1,157
Stoploss- ₹1,045
5. Marksans Pharma Share Price Target
Current Price- ₹259
Target Price- ₹282
Stoploss- ₹252
Disclaimer: Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
