Goodbye cab mafia? App-based cab services to end travel troubles for Goa tourists
Many dream of visiting Goa, especially young people. However, one of the main problems tourists face in Goa is transportation.
Addressing travel difficulties
Most visitors to Goa complain about the poor transportation. They say cabs charge excessive fees. However, the state government is preparing to address those issues.
As part of this, the government is reportedly considering launching app-based cab services. The government has released the draft guidelines (Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025). This is expected to provide relief to tourists from the exploitation of the cab mafia in Goa.
Exorbitant prices
Tourists visiting Goa have long complained about problems with existing taxis. With limited public transport, tourists often have to rely on local taxis. Local cab operators have a strong hold on the market. This means that traveling by cab in Goa is expensive. They charge double even for a single trip.
Opposition begins
While the government is taking steps to provide relief to passengers, taxi operators are strongly opposing this decision. Local taxi operators say their livelihoods will be threatened if app-based cab services are introduced.
In order to attract tourists
However, the situation has changed recently in Goa, which was once crowded with thousands of people. The number of tourists is gradually decreasing. So the government there is taking steps to increase the number of tourists again. Meanwhile, the number of tourists is gradually increasing.
Growing tourists
Tourist arrivals increased by 10.5% in the first quarter of 2025. Nearly 2.85 million tourists visited Goa in January 2025. This was 2.58 million at the same time last year who visited Goa.