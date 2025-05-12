Stock market soars: Top 5 triggers behind Nifty and Sensex surge
Share Market Rally Factors: The stock market witnessed a significant jump as peace talks between India and Pakistan progressed. Sensex and Nifty gained momentum as soon as the market opened on Monday.
| Published : May 12 2025, 11:01 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : freepik
1. Ceasefire Effect
A ceasefire declaration amidst the tense situation between India and Pakistan eased tensions and brought relief to investors, positively impacting the stock market.
Image Credit : Freepik
2. Inflation Update
Retail inflation figures for April 2025 are due on May 13, 2025. Expectations of CPI inflation falling below 3% in April are seen as a positive signal for the market, contributing to the stock market boom.
Image Credit : Freepik
3. Positive Quarterly Results
Companies like MRF, PNB, HPCL, and Adani Ports have reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Image Credit : Freepik
4. Strong FII Support
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been consistently buying, with an investment of ₹5087 crore last week, boosting the market. On May 8 alone, FIIs bought shares worth ₹2007 crore. Total FII buying in April was ₹2735 crore. Domestic investors are also actively buying, with investments totaling ₹28,228 crore in April.
Image Credit : Freepik
5. Global Market Influence
Japan's Nikkei traded around 37,520. Korea's Kospi was up 0.41% at 2,588. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 156 points to 23,024. China's Shanghai Composite closed slightly lower at 3,355. US markets had a mixed performance: Dow Jones fell 119 points, Nasdaq closed slightly higher, and S&P 500 closed with a slight decline. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
