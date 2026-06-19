Reliance Industries reported record-high revenue, EBITDA, and net profit for FY26, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Despite global challenges, consolidated revenue rose 9.8% to Rs 11,75,919 crore, with net profit up 17.8% to Rs 95,754 crore.

Reliance Industries posted record revenue, EBITDA and net profit in FY26 despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and commodity price volatility, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

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Addressing shareholders at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said, "Reliance posted a record high revenue, a record high EBITDA, and a record high net profit for the financial year 2026, despite global challenges." He said the group delivered the performance even as businesses worldwide grappled with the impact of conflicts, wars, energy market disruptions and sharp swings in commodity prices.

FY26 Financial Highlights

The conglomerate's consolidated revenue for FY26 stood at Rs 11,75,919 crore, up 9.8 per cent year-on-year, Ambani said. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 95,754 crore, up 17.8 per cent from the previous year, he said.

"Our EBITDA for the financial year 2021 was Rs 97,580 crores, which rose to Rs 2,07,911 crores for the year 2026," he added.

Retail and Digital Businesses Drive Growth

He further spoke about the growing contribution of the company's consumer-facing businesses, saying the rapid scaling up of retail and digital operations played a key role in driving growth. "Despite the volatility, rapid scaling up of our retail and digital businesses played a key role in meeting our commitment to doubling RIL's EBITDA over five years," Ambani said.

According to Ambani, retail and digital businesses now account for nearly half of the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), underscoring a shift in Reliance's growth profile.

"Retail and digital businesses contributed nearly half of the financial year 2026 EBITDA. Together, they are increasingly becoming the primary drivers of Reliance's future growth," he said.

Contribution to India's Economy

The Reliance chairman also highlighted the group's contribution to investment and economic activity in India. Capital expenditure during FY26 stood at Rs 1,44,271 crore. "Reliance has maintained its top position in investing for India's growth. Reliance's CAPEX stood at Rs 1,44,271 crores for the year 2026," he said.

Over the last five years, Reliance invested Rs 6,48,428 crore, or more than USD 68 billion, which Ambani said was higher than any other company in India.

He added that Reliance's exports stood at Rs 2,78,808 crore during FY26, accounting for 6.7 per cent of India's total merchandise exports.

Ambani also said Reliance remained the country's largest contributor to the national exchequer, contributing Rs 2,16,472 crore during the year. "With that, our cumulative contribution over the last five years to the National Exchequer crossed Rs 9,78,000 crores," he said. (ANI)