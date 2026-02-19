Startup Idea: Earn Up to Rs 3 Lakh a Month with Healthy Instant Food
Business Ideas: Many folks dream of starting a business. But the fear of losses often holds them back. But once you hear the story of this young woman from Haryana, you'll also get the confidence that you can make lakhs in business.
A Young Woman's Success Story with a Millet Startup
Palak Arora from Haryana earns Rs. 3 lakhs a month with her millet-based instant foods. This is a great example for those wanting to start a business while working. Her story is a guide on how to start a similar venture.
Identify the Problem... Therein Lies the Opportunity
Today's women are busy, so demand for instant, ready-to-eat food is high. But many options are unhealthy. Palak noticed a gap in the market for quality, preservative-free millet products, which sparked her business idea.
You Can Do This Too:
Find a market gap and understand consumer issues. Palak, a food tech engineer, started in her kitchen. She made new recipes with millets and sprouted lentils, then tweaked them based on feedback from family and friends.
If You Want to Start:
Start small with a few products and get feedback. Quality is key. Palak launched in 2021 with 15+ items like noodles and pasta, ready in 10 mins. She offers various pack sizes, preserving nutrients without soaking.
What to Do for Your Brand:
Choose a good name, attractive packaging, and get FSSAI registration. Palak sells online and in stores. Use social media, list on marketplaces, and tie up with local shops. Focus on quality and building customer trust.
How Much Investment is Needed?
To start on a small scale, an investment of about Rs. 1-3 lakhs is enough. This covers raw materials, a small mixing unit, packaging, licenses, and marketing costs. You can expand the unit as demand grows.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.