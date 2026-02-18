Deep-tech startup BioVaram showcased its AI-powered regenerative medicine at BioAsia 2026. Their first product, the DAD Kit, uses a unique peptide for faster, more accurate apoptosis detection, aiding cancer research and global expansion.

At BioAsia 2026, "TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation and the Biology Revolution", a homegrown deep-tech startup emerged as a powerful example of India's growing biotech strength. Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy, Founder and CEO of BioVaram (officially known as UR Advanced Therapeutics), unveiled a pioneering innovation that blends artificial intelligence with regenerative medicine to reshape the future of therapeutic research.

AI-Powered Peptides: Recreating the Body's Matrix

Founded in 2020, with formal operations beginning in 2022, BioVaram focuses on tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The company is developing AI-integrated peptides as alternatives to extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins, the essential "cement" that holds cells together in the human body. Just as cement binds bricks in a building, extracellular matrix proteins support and structure our cells. BioVaram's vision is to artificially recreate this matrix without relying on animal-derived or non-human proteins, making biomedical research more ethical, precise, and scalable.

A Breakthrough in Apoptosis Detection

At the heart of the company's innovation is its first commercial product, the Dynamic Apoptosis Detection (DAD) Kit. Designed for research use, the kit detects and quantifies apoptosis, a natural and inflammation-free process of programmed cell death. This process is critical in cancer drug development, as effective therapies aim to eliminate cancer cells without triggering harmful inflammation.

Traditionally, detecting apoptosis involves multi-step procedures with complex reagents and lengthy timelines. BioVaram's DAD Kit simplifies this into a single-step, highly accurate method that provides absolute quantification of dying cells. What makes this breakthrough even more significant is that it replaces a large 320-amino-acid protein with a precisely engineered 15-amino-acid peptide -- a six-year journey of research and refinement. The innovation places BioVaram among a very small number of global players in a niche market valued at approximately $200 million. The product is already in commercial use, being distributed across India and Southeast Asia, with expansion into Europe underway.

Addressing India's Research Supply Chain

Beyond scientific advancement, BioVaram is also addressing a critical logistical challenge within India's research ecosystem. Imported reagents typically take six to eight weeks for delivery. BioVaram can supply its DAD Kit anywhere in India within two working days, significantly accelerating drug discovery projects for researchers and pharmaceutical companies.

Strategic Growth and Future Vision

Dr Reddy acknowledged BioAsia's pivotal role in the company's growth. Recognised as one of the top five startups at BioAsia 2024, BioVaram leveraged the platform to expand globally. Building on this momentum, the company recently signed an MoU with the Telangana government to establish a Centre for Excellence at Future City. The centre aims to undertake high-risk, high-impact scientific projects that could redefine regenerative medicine and biotechnology over the next five to ten years.

From a startup nurtured on the BioAsia platform to a global biotech contender, BioVaram's journey reflects India's rising leadership in AI-driven life sciences. As BioAsia 2026 spotlighted the fusion of technology and biology, BioVaram stood as a testament to how innovation rooted in India can influence science worldwide. (ANI)