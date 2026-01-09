Struggling with Finances? This Simple Money Saving Tip Can Change Everything
Earning more but still struggling to save? A simple money habit can help you track spending, control expenses and build financial security. Follow these easy tips to manage your salary better and take charge of your finances.
How to plan finances?
Millions of people in our country earn a salary, yet many struggle to make ends meet each month. The issue isn’t income, it’s that we were never taught how to manage, save, and grow our money.
Why is financial discipline important?
Many lack clarity on spending. They just spend their salary on EMIs, loans, savings, and groceries without a plan. This leads to wasted money. Most people ignore these 7 money lessons.
Teach children money planning lessons
Educate yourself on money; start with safe investments like index funds. Teach kids about money early. Split their allowance: 33% spend, 33% save, 33% for the future.
This small trick becomes a strong foundation for their financial future.
What does the 50/30/20 rule say?
Use the 50/30/20 rule: 50% of income for needs (rent, food), 30% for wants (shopping, travel), and 20% for savings/investments. This trick helps you control your money and plan.
Notice the difference yourself
Rahul bought a new car on EMI. Aman bought a used car and invested the difference, earning ₹16 lakh in 6 years. Rahul also lost ₹39 lakh on rent, while Kunal bought a home and gained ₹62.4 lakh in 10 years.
Because Kunal bought the house for ₹60 lakh ten years ago, he has now earned ₹62,40,000. Rahul, on the other hand, lost ₹39 lakh.
You need a method, a plan, and a vision
How you spend money matters. Financial discipline is vital. Teach kids about savings and stocks early to build a strong foundation. They can then make future decisions easily.
Note: This article is for general financial awareness only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.
