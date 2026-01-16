SBI Customers Alert: ATM Withdrawal and Balance Check Fees Are Going Up
SBI has hiked ATM usage charges after the free transaction limit is used up. Now, each cash withdrawal will cost ₹23 (including GST), and non-financial transactions like balance checks will be ₹11.
Using SBI ATMs Will Cost More Now
Many people use ATMs to skip long bank lines. But now, there's bad news. The bank has increased the fees for using these Automatic Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines.
After the free limit, cash withdrawals were ₹21. With GST added, it's now ₹23. Non-financial transactions like balance inquiries or mini statements will now cost ₹11.
SBI is increasing this fee due to a recent hike in interchange fees. As a result, ATM service prices have been reviewed. However, the number of free monthly transactions remains unchanged.
However, this price hike won't affect Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts, SBI debit cardholders using SBI ATMs, or Kisan Credit Card accounts.
But, people who frequently withdraw or deposit money at ATMs might face problems. The charges are going up, so it's best to be aware beforehand.
