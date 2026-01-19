SBI Changes ATM Withdrawal Charges: What Customers Should Know
State Bank of India has brought some major changes to its ATM transactions. Let's find out about the changes in free cash transactions and charged transactions.
ATM Cash Withdrawal Charges
SBI has hiked charges for non-SBI ATMs. After the free limit, cash withdrawals will cost Rs. 23 + GST, and non-financial transactions like balance checks will cost Rs. 11 + GST.
Big Change for Salary Account Holders
Salary account holders face a big change. They now get only 10 free non-SBI ATM transactions per month, down from unlimited. After this, the new charges will apply.
Why Were These Charges Increased? What the Bank Said
SBI stated the ATM service costs were reviewed due to a hike in interchange fees. This is the first such fee increase since February 2025. The bank clarified some accounts are unaffected.
Which Accounts Will Remain Unchanged?
Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) account holders are exempt. Transactions at SBI ATMs with an SBI card and YONO Cash withdrawals remain free.
Customer Tips: How to Save on Charges
Use SBI's network of over 63,000 free ATMs. Track your monthly free limit and use digital banking like YONO or UPI for balance checks to avoid fees. Plan ahead for salary accounts.
