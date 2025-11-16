Salary Due for Days? Here's How to Take Action Legally in India
Every employee waits for their salary at the end of the month. But many companies often postpone salary payments. Employees also remain silent. But withholding salary is a crime according to the law.
Employee Rights
A salary is respect for a month's hard work. Employers often delay payments with excuses, and employees stay silent. But delaying salary is a legal offense. Let's see what legal action you can take.
Labour Act 1936
The Indian Labour Act of 1936 says every employee must get their salary within 7 days of month-end. For small firms (<1000 staff), it's 7 days. Delays are illegal.
Possibility of imprisonment
The government can act against employers who delay salaries. Under the Payment of Wages Act, intentional delays can lead to fines and even jail time. Paying salary is a legal duty, not a favor.
If they act negligently
If your salary is late, first contact HR. If they don't help, call the Labour Dept. helpline at 155214. Provide your company details to file a complaint. You can also go to Labour Court for free, with no negative impact on you.
Proceeding according to the law
Delayed salaries are common in private firms and startups. Employees often wait, but the law gives them the right to be paid on time. A late salary causes financial and mental stress. It's best to take legal action.