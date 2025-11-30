Salary After 8th Pay Commission: What the New Pay Scale Could Look Like
Ever since the announcement of the Eighth Pay Commission, there's been a lot of buzz about a salary hike for central government employees. It's expected that salaries could nearly double based on the fitment factor.
8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission was announced earlier this year, sparking talk of a salary hike for central employees. Speculation is high, and new info has just been released.
Government employees
The 8th Pay Commission is the hot topic for government employees. Since the Terms of Reference were released, everyone's wondering about the new salary and fitment factor.
Fitment factor
Salary increases depend on the fitment factor, a multiplier that converts the old basic pay to the new one. It's based on inflation, cost of living, and basic needs.
HRA, TA, NPS, and CGHS allowances
A report suggests a fitment factor between 1.92 and 2.57. This will also bring changes to HRA, TA, NPS, and CGHS allowances for government employees.
Will salary double for empoyees?
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to start in Jan 2026. While not confirmed, it's rumored salaries could double for all employees, and pensioners will also benefit.
