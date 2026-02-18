Safe Investment Alert: Build Rs 2.1 Lakh Corpus Through Monthly Deposits
Central Scheme: Get a lump sum of ₹21 lakh by depositing just ₹1500! The central government has launched a great scheme for the public, where can you get the form?
India Post provides safe investment options. Besides savings accounts, it offers RD, PPF, KVP, TD, and MIS schemes. Here's a detailed look at the Post Office RD scheme.
What is a Recurring Deposit (RD)? It's a savings plan where you deposit a fixed amount monthly. It's a great way to build a large fund through regular, disciplined savings.
How much interest does the Post Office give? Currently, the Post Office RD scheme offers an annual interest rate of 6.7%. Minimum monthly deposit: ₹100
A post office savings account is required. A major plus is the loan facility, available after 1 year. Get up to 50% of your deposit as a loan, with flexible repayment.
The Post Office RD term is 5 years, extendable for another 5. Depositing ₹3500 monthly for 60 months totals ₹2,10,000. With 6.7% interest, you'll get about ₹2,49,776.
This means you'll get about ₹39,776 as interest. The Post Office RD scheme is a reliable option to build a regular savings habit and meet future financial goals.
