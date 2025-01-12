Rs 81,000 for mothers under 25: Know reason behind govt's sudden policy shift

The government will give Rs 81,000 to mothers under 25. Why was this sudden decision made?

Mothers will now receive money. A whopping Rs 81,000 will be given. However, to receive this money, one must become a mother at a specific age.

It is learned that Rs 81,000 will be given if one becomes a mother under 25 years of age. This decision has been taken to increase the population.

Such a rule has been introduced in the city of Karelia, Russia. Where money is being given if one becomes a mother under 25 years of age.

The government of this country has taken such a decision to increase the population. But apart from this, there is another rule. This rule must also be followed to get the money.

However, if you become a mother under 25, you will get 1 lakh rubles, which is equivalent to Rs 81 thousand in Indian currency.

