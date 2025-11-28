Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India and Canada will start talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) next week. He also noted India's active trade negotiations with around 50 countries, including the US, EU, and GCC.

Canada and India are looking at Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and conversations around that will kickstart next week, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday. "Canada and India are looking at CEPA and next week we will kickstart conversation around that," the Minister said, speaking at the FICCI's 98th AGM.

India's Expanding Trade Negotiations

Addressing the FICCI's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, Minister Goyal said that India has already concluded a very balanced, robust, fair and equitable agreements with Australia, UAE, Mauritius, UK, the 4 nation EFTA group. "At this point of time we are in talks with 14 group of countries collectively representing around 50 countries of the world. Our focus is on countries of significance where we complement each other. We are talking to Oman while Bahrain and Qatar want to enter into negotiations with India along with the GCC countries. We are also talking to New Zealand, simultaneously with Australia on second stage agreement," he added.

Minister Goyal further stated that India is reviewing ASEAN and Korea FTA to bring more balance. India is also actively in discussion with the US and 27 nation European Nation. "We have recently started negotiations with Eurasia and working to start negotiations very quickly with Israel with whom Terms of Reference was finalized last week," he said, as was quoted in a FICCI statement.

Self-Reliance at the Core of India's Growth

The Minister stated that in India's growth story, self-reliance will be at the core. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said, has proved that the betterment of economy can also be the basis of politics, and this is evident from the recent Free Trade Agreements which India has signed or currently working on with other developed nations.

The 'PESTLE' Framework for Progress

"What you (industry) represent is a 'PESTLE' which includes 'P' with political situation with strong decisive leadership; 'E' with economic policies; 'S' with social fabric of the country with young population; 'T' standing for technological prowess of India with a focus on newer technologies and R&D and innovation; 'E' for environment along with energy self-sufficiency," Goyal emphasized.

FICCI's Role and Vision

During the event, Minister Goyal also unveiled the FICCI's 100-year logo and said that over the last 98 years, FICCI has been an organization with a proud lineage, founded at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. And the theme of 'India: Self-Reliant Economic Powerhouse', resonates perfectly with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a self-reliant economic powerhouse.

Minister Goyal also urged FICCI to work with other industry to establish skill centers across India to nurture the young talented population into a skilled workforce for the world. "India's future depends on its youth," he added.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in his address, also noted that Prime Minister Modi brought the vision of self-reliance to the center of India's economic progress. "Atmanirbhar Bharat has now become a collective national mission, with every Indian contributing in their own way to this vision and journey," he added.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI said that world-scale manufacturing, bold innovation, empowered youth, and the full participation of women--together, they form the very architecture of India's self-reliance. "When these pillars stand strong, India does not merely grow; it leads with confidence and purpose. This is India's moment. Our moment to accelerate. Our moment to transform. Our moment to build a truly Viksit Bharat," he added.

Anant Goenka, President - Elect, FICCI said that they at FICCI reaffirm their commitment to supporting the government's reform agenda, and stand ready to work to prioritize innovation, skilling, ease of doing business, and the effective utilization of various FTAs. (ANI)