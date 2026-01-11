Jio's new Rs. 450 festive prepaid plan offers a 36-day validity, 2 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Eligible subscribers receive unlimited 5G data.

Reliance Jio had already released special plans for its customers for the New Year. Following that, the festival season is about to begin. For this reason, Jio has introduced a new Rs. 450 festive offer prepaid plan. It offers mobile users extended validity, daily data benefits, along with various digital benefits. This is a recharge of 450 rupees, in which customers can avail several offers.

What are the offers?

The Jio Rs. 450 plan comes with a validity of 36 days and provides 2 GB of high-speed data per day, totaling 72 GB. After the daily data limit is exhausted, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Additionally, this plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Eligible subscribers can access unlimited 5G data under Jio's True 5G offer, subject to device compatibility and network availability.

More bumper offers

Not just that, with a recharge of 450 rupees, as part of the festival, Jio is offering free bundled subscriptions with the plan. These include access to JioAICloud with 50 GB of free storage and a three-month JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription. Access to JioTV is also provided with several Jio prepaid packs.

Google Gemini Pro and JioHome Benefits

Additionally, users aged 18 and above are eligible for a free 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan, which the company states is valued at Rs 35,100. Subscribers can avail this facility if they remain continuously active on an eligible unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 and above throughout the offer period.

This offer also extends to JioHome customers, with a two-month free trial available on new home broadband connections. Jio has stated that to opt out of the family structure, Jio Family matching numbers must recharge with the Rs 450 plan.