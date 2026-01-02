RBI's 2026 Rule: Check If Your Bank Account Is on the Closure List
Starting January 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented new banking rules. Accordingly, 3 specific types of bank accounts will be closed. It's essential for all bank customers to be aware of this.
Bank Account Closure
Starting Jan 1, 2026, the RBI has new rules. Certain bank accounts might be closed, affecting millions. It's vital to understand these changes and act now.
Bank Account Rules
The main goal is to make banking safer and more transparent. Long-unused accounts are vulnerable to fraud and hacking. The RBI is taking these steps to prevent this and ensure customer fund safety.
Dormant Account
First are dormant accounts. Accounts with no transactions for two or more years are considered dormant. These unmonitored accounts are easy targets for hackers, so they may be closed.
Inactive Accounts
Second are inactive accounts, which have no transactions for 12+ months. They also have a high risk of misuse. Under the new rules, even a small transaction can reactivate the account.
Zero Balance Account
Third are zero-balance accounts. Accounts with no funds for a long time may be closed. This helps reduce misuse and lets banks verify KYC details. Check your account status now.
