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Post Office SCSS Scheme: Earn Over ₹20,000 Monthly After Retirement With This Govt Savings Plan
The SCSS is a safe government scheme offering 8.2% interest. Senior citizens can earn over ₹20,000 monthly with higher investment, along with tax benefits under Section 80C.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
8.2% Interest Scheme
The biggest plus point of this scheme is its safety. The government backs it, so your money is 100% secure. Plus, it offers a high interest rate of 8.2%. This is much better than the fixed deposit rates of many banks, giving you both safety and good returns.
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Monthly Income Plan
Safe Investment
Tax Benefit Scheme
Let's talk about the investment limit. You can invest up to ₹15 lakh in a single account and up to ₹30 lakh in a joint account. For example, if you invest ₹30 lakh, you will get ₹2.46 lakh as annual interest. This works out to ₹61,500 every quarter, or about ₹20,500 per month. It's a really reliable choice for anyone needing a steady income after retirement. You can easily open an account at your nearest post office.
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