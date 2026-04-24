Let's talk about the investment limit. You can invest up to ₹15 lakh in a single account and up to ₹30 lakh in a joint account. For example, if you invest ₹30 lakh, you will get ₹2.46 lakh as annual interest. This works out to ₹61,500 every quarter, or about ₹20,500 per month. It's a really reliable choice for anyone needing a steady income after retirement. You can easily open an account at your nearest post office.

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