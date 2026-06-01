The government has announced an Offer For Sale (OFS) in NHPC Ltd to sell a 3% stake with a 3% Green Shoe option. The floor price is set at Rs 71 per share. The OFS opens on Tuesday for non-retail and Wednesday for retail investors.

The government has issued an Offer For Sale in state-run hydropower major NHPC Ltd, with a base issue of 3% equity and an additional 3% Green Shoe Option if oversubscribed. The floor price is set at Rs 71 per share, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said on Monday.

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OFS Schedule and Structure

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on Tuesday and for retail investors on Wednesday, according to the tweet by Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The two-day structure reserves June 2 for institutional investors, while retail investors and employees can bid from June 3.

The 3% base offer plus 3% Green Shoe means the government can sell up to 6% of NHPC if demand is strong, reducing its current 70.95% holding. The Green Shoe Option gives flexibility to raise more funds if the base 3% is oversubscribed.

Investor Bidding Details

The Rs 71 floor price will be the minimum bid for all categories. Retail investors can bid up to Rs 2 lakh and usually get a discount to the cut-off price, with 10% of the issue reserved for them.

Disinvestment Plan and Market Context

The NHPC OFS comes soon after the Centre completed stake sales in other large PSUs, including Coal India and LIC, as it pushes ahead with its disinvestment and asset monetization plan for FY26. The back-to-back OFS calendar reflects the government's effort to tap market sentiment and meet its non-debt capital receipts target.

Following recent OFS deals in Coal India and LIC, investor appetite for PSU stocks with steady dividends and valuation comfort has stayed firm. NHPC's dividend record and clean energy pivot are expected to draw retail interest.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the government's disinvestment receipts. The Centre has budgeted Rs 47,000 crore from disinvestment and asset monetization in FY26. With markets near recent highs, the NHPC stake sale adds momentum to a busy PSU divestment pipeline in the coming months.

About NHPC

NHPC is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Power and India's largest hydropower company. It operates over 7,000 MW of hydro and renewable capacity across J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and other states. The company is also expanding into solar and pumped storage to align with India's clean energy push.