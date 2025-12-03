Carnegie India will host the Global Technology Summit on Dec 11 in New Delhi as a pre-summit for the AI Impact Summit 2026. Co-hosted with India's MEA, the dialogue will explore real-world AI applications and scaling solutions for meaningful impact.

Global Technology Summit: A Prelude to AI Impact Summit 2026

Carnegie India will host the Global Technology Summit (GTS) an innovation dialogue on December 11 in New Delhi as an official pre-summit event for the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. The event is being co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, and will bring together key voices shaping the future of artificial intelligence and its real-world applications.

Carnegie India said the 2025 edition of the Innovation Dialogue holds special significance as it is directly linked to the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026. In an official statement the Carnegie India said "The discussions will feature stories from use-case innovators about how AI is impacting real lives across agriculture, healthcare, and education, and the realities of scaling these solutions".

Focus on Real-World AI Applications

The sessions will focus on the central question facing technology and policy leaders today, how AI can create measurable and meaningful impact for people.

According to Carnegie India, the innovators will share examples of how AI is transforming daily life, from diagnosing diseases to predicting crop yields, improving learning outcomes, and enhancing public service delivery. The organisation said the Dialogue aims to offer a ground-level understanding of what it takes to scale AI-driven solutions in diverse environments across India.

Addressing Infrastructure Challenges

Carnegie India also stated that the event will explore some of the major infrastructure challenges that remain unresolved in the AI ecosystem, particularly around compute access, data quality, and digital readiness. These factors are seen as crucial to enabling India and the broader global community to effectively harness artificial intelligence for sustainable and inclusive growth.

In its announcement, Carnegie India said, "AI is reshaping how we live, work, and solve problems, from diagnosing diseases to predicting crop yields, from making education accessible to transforming public service delivery. As India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, a critical question emerges: How do we ensure AI creates measurable impact for people?" The organisation is inviting policymakers, technologists, industry leaders, innovators and researchers to join the event and contribute to discussions on the future of India's AI trajectory.

The GTS Innovation Dialogue will serve as a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange ahead of the larger AI Impact Summit next year.

India to Host AI-Impact Summit 2026

India is holding the AI-Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi on February 19 - 20, 2026. The global event will be hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This global platform is set to showcase the transformative role of AI in enabling inclusive development, sustainability, and fostering equitable progress. The Summit charts a path where AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes innovations that protect the planet.

Guiding Principles and Themes

Earlier in September, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, unveiled the logo and key flagship initiatives for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Being hosted for the first time by a Global South nation, the Summit is guided by the principles or Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress. The discussions are further centered around 7 thematic Chakras - Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe & Trusted AI, Resilience, Science, Democratizing AI Resources, and Social Good, underscoring how AI can be an impactful force for citizens, communities, and the planet alike. (ANI)