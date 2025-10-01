Post Office PPF Scheme: Rs 12,500 can grow into Rs 40 lakhs
Invest Rs 12,500, Get Rs 40 Lakh Return: You can earn up to Rs 40 lakh by investing just Rs 12,500 in the Indian Post Office's PPF scheme, which offers 7.1% interest. Let's dive into the details of this awesome scheme.
Post Office PPF Scheme: A very popular scheme
The Post Office's Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a top choice for long-term savings, offering 7.1% interest. The interest and maturity amount are totally tax-free.
How to get a return of Rs 40 lakh with an investment of Rs 12,500?
Invest Rs 12,500 monthly for 15 years. Your Rs 22.5 lakh deposit grows to over Rs 40 lakh with 7.1% interest, ensuring great long-term financial security.
Loan facility in the Post Office PPF Scheme
This scheme offers more than returns. You can get a loan after one year and make withdrawals after five years, providing financial help during emergencies.
Why choose the Post Office PPF Scheme?
1. Safety (govt-backed).
2. Tax savings.
3. Long-term wealth creation.
(Note: This is for information purpose only. Consult a financial advisor before investing.)
