Post Office RD: Small Daily Savings of Rs 222 Can Grow to Rs 4.5 Lakh
Saving Rs 222 daily in the Post Office RD scheme can grow to Rs 4.5 lakh in 5 years. This government-backed scheme offers a secure savings opportunity for small investors.
Post Office RD Scheme
Ever thought small daily savings could turn into big bucks? The Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) scheme is a perfect example. Save Rs 222 daily and build a secure fund of lakhs in 5 years. A great choice for safe, government-backed investments.
Savings Schemes
Daily Savings of Rs 222
Saving Rs 222 daily adds up to Rs 6,660 monthly. Over 60 months (5 years), that's Rs 3,99,600. At the current 6.7% interest, you'll have around Rs 4.5 lakh after 5 years. Extend it, and it could reach Rs 11 lakh in 10 years. A great way to turn small savings into a substantial fund.
Government Security
Start this scheme with just Rs 100. Nominee and joint account facilities are available. Borrow up to 50% of your investment after 1 year. A 1% penalty applies for missed payments. Fully government-backed, it's a risk-free investment.