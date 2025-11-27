IRCTC Refund Rules 2025: When You Can Claim Full Fare Back
By using these special rules from Indian Railways, you can easily get your ticket money back by filing a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) on the IRCTC website.
Refund
With winter's arrival, foggy mornings often cause train delays. Many passengers wait, fearing cancellation fees. But Indian Railways has special refund rules for these situations.
When will you get a refund?
Get a full refund if your train is over 3 hours late and you don't travel. A 100% refund is given for canceled trains. You can also claim a refund for diverted routes.
AC Ticket
If the AC on your train isn't working or you're downgraded, you can get a refund for the fare difference. To claim a refund, you must file a TDR on the IRCTC website.
When will the refund arrive?
After filing a TDR, the refund is processed in 7-15 business days. Key deadlines: file within 72 hours for a delayed train and 3 hours for a canceled one.
