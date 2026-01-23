Post Office NSC: How This Savings Scheme Builds Wealth
Even with the boom of the stock market or SIPs, some post office schemes are equally popular. The NSC or National Savings Certificate scheme is on that list.
17
Image Credit : Google
Post Office
Thinking about the future? Some invest for high returns, others save in banks. If you're unsure where to invest for good money, this guide is for you.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : India post
Post Office NSC
Post Office small savings schemes can offer substantial returns without risk if rules are followed. If you want a risk-free investment with high returns, an NSC is a great option.
37
Image Credit : India post
Post office Scheme
What is the Post Office NSC? It's a scheme that helps you earn significant income from interest. Start with just ₹1,000. The scheme has a 5-year lock-in period.
47
Image Credit : Google
National Savings Certificate
The National Savings Certificate is a hit small savings scheme. Popular with the middle class and retirement planners, it has a minimum investment of ₹1,000 and no upper limit.
57
Image Credit : Google
Post Office NSC
Even with the popularity of stocks and SIPs, the Post Office NSC remains a top choice. Customers can earn up to ₹2 lakh from interest alone with this small savings scheme.
67
Image Credit : Asianet News
National Savings Certificate
Investing in Post Office schemes like the National Savings Certificate is risk-free, with a government guarantee. Start with just ₹1000 and enjoy a 7.7% annual interest rate.
77
Image Credit : Google
Post Office Scheme
Interest is compounded. On maturity, the amount is credited to your savings account. The key is to invest for the full 5-year lock-in period to earn high interest.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos