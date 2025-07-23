ITR Filing Deadline Extended: Know New Date, Penalties, and Refund Rules
The income tax filing deadline for the financial year 2024-25 has been extended to September 15, 2025. Penalties will apply for late filings.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
ITR Filing Deadline
The ITR filing deadline for FY 2024-25 has been extended. The due date for non-audit cases is now September 15, 2025, instead of July 31, 2025. This gives taxpayers more time to prepare and file accurately.
ITR Penalty
Taxpayers are urged to file by the new deadline to avoid penalties. Late filing after September 15 could result in a penalty of Rs5,000 for those with income above Rs5 lakh. For those earning below Rs5 lakh, the penalty is Rs1,000 under Section 234F. The deadline for belated or revised returns is December 31, 2025. Updated returns can be filed until March 31, 2030.
Revised ITR Filing
While the filing deadline is extended, any self-assessment tax dues must be paid by July 31, 2025, to avoid interest penalties under Section 234A. This extension applies only to filing, not payment.
Updated ITR Forms
The extension is due to delays in releasing updated ITR forms and e-filing options. Many faced issues with delayed TDS entries in Form 26AS and AIS, making accurate reporting difficult. These concerns led to the extended deadline.
Income Tax Department
Those expecting refunds can earn up to 33% interest under Section 244A, as interest accrues from April 1. This interest is taxable and must be declared. The IT dept. has also launched a new Excel-based offline utility for ITR-1 & ITR-4, allowing easy JSON file creation and upload.